Hija de Carlos Vives vuelve a desnudarse, pero ahora en medio de protesta

salvaje • happy to announce these dope neon hoodies that @undergold_ ‘s releasin in collaboration with your girl here. we’ll be sellin a limited amount of them and a percentage of each sale will be donated to one of my new priorities, a foundation called @pantheracolombia . with it’s roots in new york, the panthera foundation has spread worldwide with it’s call to protect the big cats left in this globe. as humans , we’ve unfortunately abused our privileges , our technologies and our consciousness and have given ourselves to egostistical speciesism ..amongst all our other twisted isms. i’ve always known i have to include the environment in my battles.. though my activism is predominantly social.. i cannot ignore the bigger picture.. there will be no society to work with if we continue to kill the earth , mistreating and destroying our species. as a colombian woman, the jaguar’s always been a cultural symbol.. since the early indigenous civilizations settled in their homes through the savannas … it was respected.. something we no longer understand since colombian people have now been killing them for decades , out of ignorance. i bring y’all some news from the foundation and invite you to learn more about what we do n what you can do to protect these big cats n maintain the harmony in our world environment , stop killing endangered animals out of ignorance • Un estudio liderado por la Fundación Panthera acaba de concluir que la población total de jaguares en toda América es de unos 173 mil individuos. A pesar de su protección legal en todos los países, el número de jaguares continúa disminuyendo. Por eso, todos los esfuerzos por proteger esta importante especie son urgentes. #Panthera #PantheraFoudation #pantheraonca #jaguar #savethejaguar • model @lh.mercy1 shot by @falcocultum