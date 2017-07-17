Esta es la sexy doble de Jennifer López que se dedica al fisicoculturismo
Janice Garay tiene a los seguidores de la cantante viendo doble gracias a su evidente parecido con la 'Reina del Bronx'.
La doble de Jennifer López es mucho más musculosa, pero su rostro y su tono de piel tienen a todo el mundo sorprendido. Garay, quien se dedica al fisicoculturismo, vive en Houston, Texas, y es muy activa en sus redes sociales.
En alguna ocasión la joven bromeó sobre ser “la hija de La Roca y JLo”, ya que lo único que la diferencia físicamente de Jennifer López es su musculatura.
⚡️100k!? 😱😱😱 💓🙌🏽🙌🏽🤘🏽I'm so speechless, I want to thank all of my followers/fans/friends/family and even the haters for the love an support! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Now I am worldwide being shown on all the Hispanic channels, radio stations, blogs, all over social media! 😩This is where it all started with this meme About 4 weeks ago LOL, then more memes were being made shortly after that, most of my pictures were popping on the explore page all the time apparently, people assuming I was @jlo but little did they know I'm a Figure Competitor That lives in Houston, Tx name "JAY" not JLO. Lol I appreciate everyone who stands up for me with all this negativity going around, I see your comments trust me I just don't have the time to reply back to everyone to say TY, but now I'm telling all of you🙏🏾💓! As you know I'm in prep getting ready to hit the stage in L.A California on July 22nd – LA Championships I worked my ass off every single day for this show no matter what was going on in my life (good&Bad) or how I was feeling…I want everyone to notice me for my dedication An hard work for bodybuilding not some "want to be jlo" that people claim of me to be . Even thow, I do have the most respect and love for Jennifer Lopez , people who know me know I admire her An look up to her ever Since the movie Selena came out. I keep getting asked "how do you deal with all this negativity and hate jay?" well because I'm so focused on my own goals An dreams that no matter what is being thrown my way, it won't ever break me because I've been through worst situations that most of you will never know! That's why I remain humble, I'm just a girl from Houston trying to make it big in the fitness industry to become Ms. Figure Olympia! Just Remember, anything is possible, you have to work for what you want, invest and stay away from distractions and negative people in your life, nobody will ever understand but that's okay your doing this for you, not them so in the end who cares what people have to say about you. I'm over here being hated so much but god is blessing me with opportunities in my life! So who is really Winning?! 🤷🏽♀️💪🏽🙏🏾💓 Love you all! Thx again! – Jay 🖤
Janice Garay también tiene un estilo muy parecido al de la “boricua”, cosa que sus seguidores también han notado:
“Creo que es hora de que JLo y yo nos tomemos una foto, ¿qué dicen? ¿quién me ayuda a que esto suceda realmente?” Escribió Janice Garay en su cuenta. Aunque la joven dice que muchas veces ha sido criticada por su físico, desde que sus seguidores comenzaron a notar que ella podría ser la doble de Jennifer López, todo cambió y los comentarios han sido positivos en su mayoría.
La joven también ha dicho en sus redes sociales que a pesar de parecer la doble de Jennifer López, le gustaría que sus seguidores la reconocieran por su trabajo como fisicoculturista y no solo por su parecido con la celebridad. “Admiro mucho a JLo, pero no soy alguien que quiera parecerse a ella a propósito”.