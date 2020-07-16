El seis veces campeón del mundo, Lewis Hamilton presume sorprendente físico

Lewis Hamilton es el mejor piloto de la Fórmula 1 en la actualidad y, su nombre ya está escrito en la historia del automovilismo. Su carácter, simpatía y disciplina lo han llevado a la cima del deporte, al conquistar seis títulos mundiales, para ponerse a uno de Michael Schumacher, el máximo campeón del deporte motor.
Si algo tiene el piloto británico es que nunca deja de sorprender a sus millones de seguidores en redes sociales, ahora lo hizo pero con su aspecto físico, el cual asombró a más de uno. Además contó parte del entrenamiento que realiza para mantenerse en forma, animando a la gente a ejercitarse y cumplir sus metas.
"Las batallas entre cardio y ganancia muscular siempre son una lucha, se necesita cardio para mantenerse al día con los autos de alto ritmo, reacciones rápidas y eficiencia y músculo que necesita fuerza pero no de un levantador de pesas. Yo pesaba 68 kg (150 lb) durante 12 años como requisito de trabajo, pero con los cambios en las reglas se me ha permitido aumentar de peso y sí, al ser vegano, he engordado", señaló Hamilton.
"Mantenerse en forma es un estilo de vida, una elección de vida. Incluso si sientes que es posible que no tengas tiempo, cuando te levantes de la cama, haz flexiones y sentadillas antes de bañarte, ya que todo ayuda. Y lo más importante, come bien, ya que eso es el 70% de eso, dicen. Puedes hacerlo, creo en ti si lo que quieres es ponerte en forma", añadió.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been training most of my life. The physical and mental pressures of my job are intense. Training has been the most challenging in the past few years since I train myself. I have ups and downs, I lose momentum and slack every now and then but more often than not I get it done. The battles between cardio and muscle gain are always a struggle, cardio is needed to keep up with the high pace cars, fast reactions and efficiency and muscle you need strength but not of a weightlifter. I was 68kg(150lb) for 12 years as a job requirement but with rule changes I’ve been allowed to put on weight and yes with being vegan I’ve put on muscle. It’s hard to see when it takes so long to see gains that by the time you have gains your so used to the way you look it’s the norm. But staying fit is a lifestyle, a life choice. Even if you feel you might not have the time, when you roll out of bed do press ups and sit ups before you shower as every little bit helps. And most importantly, eat right as that’s 70% of it so they say. You can do it, I believe in you if getting fit is what you want💪🏾 #workout #youcandoit #stayfit #stayhealthy
Lewis Hamilton conquistó el su primera carrera del año en el Gran Premio de Estiria, resultado que buscará repetir esta semana en Hungría, con el objetivo intacto: refrendar el campeonato de la Fórmula 1.
MÁS NOTICIAS DE COLOMBIA Y EL MUNDO, AQUÍ
También le puede interesar: