El seis veces campeón del mundo, Lewis Hamilton presume sorprendente físico

I’ve been training most of my life. The physical and mental pressures of my job are intense. Training has been the most challenging in the past few years since I train myself. I have ups and downs, I lose momentum and slack every now and then but more often than not I get it done. The battles between cardio and muscle gain are always a struggle, cardio is needed to keep up with the high pace cars, fast reactions and efficiency and muscle you need strength but not of a weightlifter. I was 68kg(150lb) for 12 years as a job requirement but with rule changes I’ve been allowed to put on weight and yes with being vegan I’ve put on muscle. It’s hard to see when it takes so long to see gains that by the time you have gains your so used to the way you look it’s the norm. But staying fit is a lifestyle, a life choice. Even if you feel you might not have the time, when you roll out of bed do press ups and sit ups before you shower as every little bit helps. And most importantly, eat right as that’s 70% of it so they say. You can do it, I believe in you if getting fit is what you want💪🏾 #workout #youcandoit #stayfit #stayhealthy