Millonarios vs. Always Ready: los embajadores, ¿siempre listos para la Sudamericana?

Eso sí, para enfrentar el problema, Gamero prefiere estudiar al derecho y al revés a su rival. Y es que, aunque no tiene nombres rutilantes, lleva tres victorias seguidas en el fútbol de su país. La última fue ante The Strongest, demostrando que a Always Ready le falta nombre, pero no ganas de hacer historia.

Millonarios tiene una relación estrecha con la Copa Sudamericana. En un par de ocasiones, el conjunto embajador alcanzó las semifinales del certamen, en las ediciones de 2007 y 2012. A partir de allí, el club tomó como principio poner todo lo que tiene a disposición en cada participación.

Por eso, aunque las cosas no están saliendo de la mejor manera en el rentado local, el club no se achica y se muestra confiado para sacar un buen resultado en la ida. La vuelta se disputará en el estadio Hernando Siles de La Paz, a la que los embajadores esperan llegar con ventaja. Ante Always Ready, Millonarios se encuentra siempre listo.

Ver EN VIVO Millonarios VS Always Ready ONLINE GRATIS STREAMING Copa Sudamericana 2020

Día: 6 de febrero

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Canales: Directv Sports (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido en directo)