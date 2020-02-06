Millonarios vs. Always Ready: los embajadores, ¿siempre listos para la Sudamericana?

El conjunto de Alberto Gamero se presenta frente al Always Ready de Bolivia, un equipo raro, pero peligroso

Por Publimetro Colombia

A Millonarios no le va muy bien en la Liga BetPlay. Sin embargo, la Copa Sudamericana es otro ambiente en el que apenas comenzará a competir. El cuadro capitalino salta a escena en la noche de este jueves, cuando en el estadio El Campín de Bogotá reciba al Always Ready de Bolivia. (Encuentre más abajo el link para Ver EN VIVO Millonarios VS Always Ready ONLINE GRATIS STREAMING Copa Sudamericana 2020)

Lejos de menospreciar al rival, Alberto Gamero espera que este encuentro le dé la posibilidad de afianzar la idea que hasta el momento se plasma domingo a domingo, pero no entrega resultados. El técnico cree que va por buen camino, pero no consigue lo que en el fútbol importa: el gol.

“Aquí estamos trabajando todos, claro hay muchas cosas por mejorar y corregir, pero todos estamos enfocados en el mismo objetivo. Estamos trabajando de la mejor manera. Hay un grupo contento, con ganas de salir adelante”, manifestó Gamero.

Con ese optimismo, ¿qué es lo que está saliendo mal en el cuadro albiazul? Aunque no tiene las respuestas, sí sabe que el problema no es exclusivo de los delanteros, quienes para Gamero se complementan. “Ayron y el Tico Ortiz se han acomodado bien, los dos han tenido opciones de gol, pero yo veo que han hecho bien su trabajo, aunque siempre se puede mejorar”, dijo al respecto.

Eso sí, para enfrentar el problema, Gamero prefiere estudiar al derecho y al revés a su rival. Y es que, aunque no tiene nombres rutilantes, lleva tres victorias seguidas en el fútbol de su país. La última fue ante The Strongest, demostrando que a Always Ready le falta nombre, pero no ganas de hacer historia.

Millonarios tiene una relación estrecha con la Copa Sudamericana. En un par de ocasiones, el conjunto embajador alcanzó las semifinales del certamen, en las ediciones de 2007 y 2012. A partir de allí, el club tomó como principio poner todo lo que tiene a disposición en cada participación.

Por eso, aunque las cosas no están saliendo de la mejor manera en el rentado local, el club no se achica y se muestra confiado para sacar un buen resultado en la ida. La vuelta se disputará en el estadio Hernando Siles de La Paz, a la que los embajadores esperan llegar con ventaja. Ante Always Ready, Millonarios se encuentra siempre listo.

Ver EN VIVO Millonarios VS Always Ready ONLINE GRATIS STREAMING Copa Sudamericana 2020

Día: 6 de febrero

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Canales: Directv Sports (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido en directo)

