Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund: alerta amarilla en el Camp Nou
El grupo de la muerte ahora tendrá la jornada de la muerte. A falta de dos jornadas para el final de la fase de grupos, cualquier cosa puede pasar entre el Barcelona, el Borussia Dortmund y el Inter de Milán. En la ciudad condal, el Camp Nou vivirá un partido crucial entre el conjunto local y los alemanes. Allí, un traspié culé podría generar un cataclismo. El link para ver EN VIVO FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund GRATIS ONLINE lo encuentra más abajo.
Barcelona sabe que con la victoria clasificará. Sin embargo, el empate o la derrota lo obligará a jugarse la vida en el Giuseppe Meazza, ante el Inter. Todo esto siempre que los lombardos ganen en Chequia, ante el Slavia de Praga.
A priori, ganar en Camp Nou no debe ser tarea difícil para el Barsa. Sin embargo, la pálida imagen ante el Leganés y el empate en la memoria ante el Slavia en la última jornada de Champions, hacen dudar. Incluso, el equipo culé encuentra más confianza en lo mal que llega a este partido el Dortmund.
Tras caer con el Bayern Múnich por goleada, el equipo de Westfalia apenas si puedo rescatar un empate ante el colero Paderborn, en la Bundesliga.
EN VIVO FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund GRATIS ONLINE
Día: 27 de noviembre
Hora: 3:00pm
Canal: ESPN (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)
