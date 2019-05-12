Brighton vs. Manchester City: el día de la coronación

Por Román Gómez

Una temporada de liga exigente, como nunca antes tuvo un equipo de Pep Guardiola. El mano a mano entre Manchester City y Liverpool tiene en vilo a la Premier League hasta la última fecha.

Los dirigidos por el español dependen de sí mismos para alzarse con el bicampeonato. Para ello deberán ganar en la casa del Brighton, que ya no pelea por nada.

A la misma hora estará jugando el Liverpool en Anfield Road, ante el Wolverhampton. Separados por un punto, el City no se puede fiar de un empate y deberá quedarse con la victoria para asegurar el título.

Ver Gratis Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League EN VIVO ONLINE

Día: 12 de mayo

Hora: 9:00am

Canal: ESPN (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido en directo)

 

 

