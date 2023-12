¿Chao al tapabocas? Secr. de Salud explicó por qué es conveniente seguir usándolo, tras dejar de ser obligatorio

Colombia Under Quarantine Until April 13 To Halt Coronavirus Spread BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - MARCH 30: People wearing protective masks keep their distance they queue to enter a medical clinic on March 30, 2020 in Bogota, Colombia. Colombia started a national quarantine on March 25 until April 13 to control spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 20,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images) (GUILLERMO LEGARIA/Getty Images)