Noticias de Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans Protest After President's Residence Is Stormed GALLE, SRI LANKA - JULY 09: Anti-government protesters take part in protests calling for the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 09, 2022 in Galle, Sri Lanka. Beleaguered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he would resign after he fled his official residence in Colombo following thousands of anti-government protesters storming the compound. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)