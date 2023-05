De “Camila la otra” a reina consorte del Reino Unido: esta es su historia

Coronation of King Charles III London (United Kingdom), 06/05/2023.- Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following their Coronation ceremony in London, Britain, 06 May 2023. The Coronation Procession in the Gold State Coach will be accompanied by members of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, British Overseas Territories and the Sovereign'Äôs Bodyguard and Royal Watermen. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/Tolga Akmen (Tolga Akmen/EFE)