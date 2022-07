Tragedia fluvial: familia colombiana falleció en el río Hudson, Nueva York

New York City Deals With Rise In Coronavirus Cases, As Mayor Considers Shelter-In-Place Order NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Dawn breaks over The Statue of Liberty as Manhattan and the nation struggles to contain the number of coronavirus cases on March 18, 2020 in New York City. Across the city businesses, schools and places of work have been shutting down leading to empty streets and quiet neighborhoods. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to call for a 'shelter-in-place' order as Manhattan continues to see a rise in cases of the virus. World wide, 200,000 people have now contracted COVID-19. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)