Use estas cinco herramientas para estimular la creatividad de los niños

Everyday Life At A Refugee And Migrant Shelter In Berlin BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 10: Gudrun Sziede, a local volunteer, leads children in arts and crafts at the playroom at the shelter for refugees and migrants where the children live in Marienfelde district on May 10, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Sziede spends several days a week at the shelter, mostly playing with the children, and is one of the tens of thousands of Germans who volunteer their time to help the many newcomers Germany has taken in since 2015 to adjust to a new life. The shelter currently houses approximately 450 people, the majority of whom are still waiting for their asylum applications to be processed. Most of the residents come from countries including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran, as well as Lebanon, Turkey and Chechnya, and half of them are under 18, as the shelter only admits families. Most of the children go to local schools and German has become their common language. Germany took in over one million refugees and migrants between 2015 and 2016. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)