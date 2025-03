¿Está el suyo? Si tiene estos apellidos, puede ser descendiente de la realeza española

Princess Leonor Graduates From UWC Atlantic College In Wales

LLANTWIT MAJOR, WALES - MAY 20: In this handout image provided by the Spanish Royal Household, King Felipe VI of Spain (R), Queen Letizia of Spain (L), Crown Princess Leonor of Spain (2R) and Princess Sofia of Spain (2L) attend the graduation of Princess Leonor of Spain at the UWC Atlantic College on May 20, 2023 in Llantwit Major, Gales, United Kingdom. The graduation ceremony, known as the "Leavers celebration," marked the end of Princess Leonor's two-year stay in Wales. (Photo by Handout/Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images)

(Handout/Spanish Royal Household via Gett)