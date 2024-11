¿JuanFer Quintero se va de Racing? Este detalle despertó muchas dudas sobre su continuidad

Juan Fernando Quintero

AVELLANEDA, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 31: Juan Fernando Quintero of Racing Club celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024 Semifinal second leg match between Racing Club and Corinthians at Presidente Peron Stadium on October 31, 2024 in Avellaneda, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

(Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)