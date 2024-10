Aseguran que el boxeo no estará en los próximos Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028

Boxeo Juegos Olímpicos

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Abdumalik Khalokov of Team Uzbekistan punches Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Team Kyrgyzstan during the Boxing Men's 57kg Final match on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

(Richard Pelham/Getty Images)