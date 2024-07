Activista se metió a cancha de la Copa América exigiendo la prohibición de las corridas de todos

CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 - Group B Mexico vs Ecuador

Glendale (United States), 30/06/2024.- Jeremy Sarmiento of Ecuador (R) and Jorge Sanchez of Mexico (L) in action during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group B soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 30 June 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

(JOHN G. MABANGLO/EFE)