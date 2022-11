Suiza ‘se la rebuscó' y venció a Camerún con un gol inédito en los Mundiales

Switzerland v Cameroon: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Breel Embolo (R) of Switzerland celebrates scoring their first goal with their teammates Granit Xhaka (L) and Xherdan Shaqiri (C) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Getty Images)