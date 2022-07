Sadio Mané anotó su primer gol con el Bayern en la final de la copa de Alemania

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Supercup 2022 LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JULY 30: Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring their side's first goal with teammates Alphonso Davies and Sadio Mane during the Supercup 2022 match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München at Red Bull Arena on July 30, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) (ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images)