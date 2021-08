“Fue un error haber dicho que no estaban recogiendo café”: admitió Álvaro Uribe sobre falsos positivos

/ MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 28: The former president of Colombia Álvaro Uribe, is seen at University Francisco de Vitoria having a dialogue called ‘El perfil político del siglo XXI’ about the political profile of the XXI century on June 28, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Photo by Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images )