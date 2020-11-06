Pabllo Vittar
Es la primera drag que ha conquistado la portada de una revista Vogue, junto a Gloria Groove, en la edición de su país, Brasil. Cinco drags que impactan en la industria de la moda
La cantante, que tiene 10.9 millones de seguidores en Instagram y que es una súperestrella del pop, ha colaborado con artistas como Charli XCX, Anitta y Diplo, ha estado en Coachella y se ha convertido en un símbolo LGBTI en su tierra natal, dominada por un gobierno que vulnera claramente sus derechos.
Con esta portada reivindica una forma de ser que aún es violentada en Brasil y espacios en uno de los lugares otrora más excluyentes en cuanto a imagen: la moda.
Violet Chackhi
Este ícono de moda, inspirado en la estética vintage, tiene 1,8 millones de seguidores en Instagram y ha sido imagen de las más grandes marcas de moda.
Tiene un canal propio de historia de la moda, precisamente de las pasarelas de los años 90, Runway Rewind, cuyo contenido sube al lado de una de las ex concursantes de Rupaul 's Drag Race, Katya.
Miss Fame
También compañera de Violet en la temporada 7 de Rupaul’s Drag Race. Es modelo, cantante, artista de maquillaje y así comenzó su carrera.
Se hizo famosa en el programa y firmó con la agencia de modelos IMG en París. También tiene su propia línea de maquillaje, “The Fetish of Fashion” .
Feelin like Pu**y 🐱 Feelin Like C*nt 🦪 . Styled by @laurentdombrowicz Assistant Stylist @timothegc .. dress @farhadreofficial .. on location for @pinterestcreators in the Swiss Alps. Using @missfamebeauty #HowsYourHead lippy & #UnderMySkin on eyes 🌸💕🦋🌼🌈 #MissFame #swissalps #pinterestcreators
Sasha Velour
Ha aparecido en publicaciones como Vogue, Cosmopolitan y Vanity Fair, entre otras. Ganó la novena temporada con Rupaul’s Drag Race y fue seleccionada como una de las 40 modelos LGBTQ de la apertura de la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York.
Ooh! The nerves are setting in!!! Getting ready “backstage” for our big @night.gowns digital show, “NightGowns FOREVER” tomorrow… (Check here tomorrow for the YouTube link to the free show!) Photo and Direction: @mettieostrowski Breastplate: @eleascloset which was literally tattooed by my brilliant tattoo artist @tessatattoo! Royal Jewels: @sorrelloriginals Background: @janellekrone (featuring wheat-pasted NightGowns posters of years past: an homage to the show’s origins – and the brick walls of Bizarre Bushwick – created on a wall of our basement storage unit!!!)
Aquaria
Su nombre real es Giovanni Palandrani y ganó la décima temporada de Rupaul’s Drag Race en 2018. Ella ha aparecido en Vogue Italia, fotografiada por Michael Bailey-Gates.
También fue modelo de Moschino para su colección con H&M en su cápsula con Bria Vinaite y Jeremy Scott. Modela para IMG Models.
Let’s scissor! ✂️ No, for real… tomorrow is THE day to be brave and make your voice heard by giving the chop to one of the most vile and selfish abusers of power in US history. The time has come to cut out this nonsense and get on a path towards becoming a nation of compassion, morality, and safety for all. We must all unite to defend democracy and the posterity of this planet by voting Biden/Harris 2020 🗳 💙 💉 photo by @marco_ovando 🩸 bodysuit by @daviddalrympleinc 🩺 hair by @uhmmwhat 🚑 shot at @vossevents Drive N Drag. Thank you to everyone who was able to come out and support our show this past month as we safely worked to make your lives a little bit brighter. If rain, snow, heat, high winds, AND a global pandemic can’t stop drag, nothing will. It brought me so much joy to be back on stage! Please continue to practice the proper precautions when enjoying any public proceedings ❤️