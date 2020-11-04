Parodias de Disney critican los juguetes de plástico desechables

Los juguetes pequeños pueden parecer divertidos e inofensivos, pero pueden causar un gran daño ambiental. Por eso se creó el proyecto Future Landfill para luchar contra las cadenas de supermercados que utilizan plásticos desechables para vender sus productos de Disney.
Dentro de la campaña más reciente, Future Landfill hizo una parodia de varios carteles de películas de Disney con juguetes de plástico como protagonistas. Metro destaca algunos de ellos.
Además de crear conciencia mediante carteles, Future Landfill trata de poner fin a la promoción de artículos de plástico de colección baratos en las cadenas de supermercados australianas lanzando una campaña de firmas a través de Change.org, en la que incluso se pide la prohibición de la fabricación de esos juguetes.
14 mil
firmas la campaña para exigir el cese de las promociones de juguetes plásticos baratos y coleccionables logró reunir.
"Creemos que es hora de que los supermercados dejen de hacer promociones imprudentes que fomentan la producción masiva de pequeños juguetes de plástico".
Future Landfill
en su sitio web.