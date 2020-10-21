Refugio viste a sus perros para promover la adopción

The Flagler Humane Society decidió disfrazar a algunos perros y hacer sesiones fotográficas para atraer a potenciales padres de mascotas

Por Daniel Casillas

Hay miles de perros en todo el mundo esperando ser adoptados. Para encontrarles un mejor hogar, un refugio en Florida, EE.UU. llamado The Flagler Humane Society decidió disfrazar a algunos de ellos y hacer sesiones fotográficas para atraer a potenciales padres de mascotas.

 

Perros mayores

Todos los caninos que participaron en la sesión de fotos están entre los más antiguos del refugio. La idea de los administradores del FMS fue llamar la atención sobre los perros que tienen menos probabilidades de ser adoptados.

A la gente le gustó la página de Facebook de la Sociedad Humanitaria Flagler.

 

