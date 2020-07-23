Fotógrafo compartió escalofriante imagen de una víctima de coronavirus

Joshua Irwandi, un fotógrafo que trabaja para la revista National Geographic, compartió una escalofriante imagen de una víctima de coronavirus.
Irwandi tomó la foto en Indonesia, donde se encontraba retratando a las víctimas de la pandemia. Según cuenta en su publicación, es el trabajo más desgarrador que ha hecho.
"Solo pensaba que lo que le sucedió a esta persona bien podría sucederle a las personas que amo, a las personas que todos amamos. He sido testigo de primera mano de cómo los médicos y las enfermeras continuamente arriesgan sus vidas para salvar la nuestra", escribió el hombre.
También hizo un llamado sobre el acatamiento de las medidas sanitarias, pues esta sería la mejor forma de apoyar el trabajo de los médicos durante la pandemia.
"Sentimos que era absolutamente crucial que esta imagen se hiciera. Comprender y conectarse con el impacto humano de este virus devastador. La imagen se publica hoy aquí como un recordatorio y una advertencia del peligro inminente", indicó Irwandi.
La imagen en Instagram completa más de 347 mil 'me gusta'. Será publicada en la edición de agosto de la revista National Geographic.
"A medida que avanzamos hacia la segunda ola de la pandemia, las personas deben darse cuenta de que no pueden tomar este asunto a la ligera", añadió el fotógrafo.
To photograph the victims of coronavirus in Indonesia is the most heartbreaking, most eerie photography I have ever done. In my mind at the time I only thought what happened to this person may well happen to people I love, people we all love. I’ve witnessed first hand how the doctors and nurses are continuously risking their lives to save ours. They are the true heroes of this story, and the only way to appreciate their work is to follow what they advise us. We felt it was absolutely crucial that this image must be made. To understand and connect to the human impact of this devastating virus. The image is published here today as a reminder and a warning, of the ever looming danger. To inform us of the human cost of coronavirus and how world governments have let matters get so far. As we head towards the second wave of the pandemic, people must realise they cannot take this matter lightly. This photograph accompanies an article that appears in the National Geographic Magazine @natgeo in the new upcoming August 2020 issue. LINK IN BIO. It is also the first time I’d see the image in print. There are many people to thank, most notably @kayaleeberne, in which this is the first print NG story she edited; @jamesbwellford for reacting on the story from early on; @andritambunan, @kkobre, and @paullowephotography for their advice; and last but not least my mentor @geertvankesterenphoto for his unrelenting support since day one. I would like to dedicate this to the medical staff – whose selfless efforts allow us to continue to live. I am truly humbled to be in their midst countering this pandemic. And to my late Uncle Felix who, two years before he passed away earlier this year, sent me an email: ‘Keep on taking pictures and never fail to report to let the world know what has really happened.’ Please share this story and please act. This is the pandemic of our lifetime. We must win this battle. Supported by the @forhannafoundation and @insidenatgeo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalist. @natgeointhefield #natgeo #joshuairwandi #natgeoemergencyfund #documentaryphotography #photography #covid19 #covidstories #nationalgeographicsociety #pandemic #stayathome
