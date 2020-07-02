Manchester City vs. Liverpool: ¿Habrá pasillo? Los reds estrenan el título en casa de Guardiola

Por Publimetro Colombia

La espera llegó a su fin. Lo que era evidente, sucedió. Con una amplia diferencia y varias fechas de anticipación, Liverpool se coronó campeón de la liga después de 30 años de sequía. El link para Ver MANCHESTER CITY vs LIVERPOOL Gratis ONLINE EN VIVO HD lo encuentra más abajo

Desde que la temporada inglesa recibe el nombre de Premier League, los reds no sabían lo que era alzar la copa. Por eso, el título tiene un sabor diferente. Además, lo hicieron con contundencia y dejando claro que fueron el mejor equipo del 2019/20.

El Manchester City jamás bajó los brazos. Aunque aplazó lo que ya estaba anunciado hasta donde pudo, no fue suficiente. Los hombres de Pep Guardiola debieron conformarse con el segundo lugar, el cual aún no está asegurado porque el Leicester viene al acecho.

Lo particular de la historia es que, como si el destino quisiera hablar fuerte, Liverpool estrenará su campeonato, justamente, contra los cityzens y en su casa. Un nuevo capítulo de esta rivalidad, donde Klopp y Guardiola también se verán las caras, está a punto de escribirse.

¿Habrá pasillo? Es la pregunta que muchos se hacen. Sin embargo, eso pasa a otro plano. En el Etihad Stadium, los reds quieren dejar claro que son los mejores, mientras que los locales tienen como objetivo aguarles la fiesta.

Día: 2 de julio

Hora: 2:15 p.m.

Canal: ESPN2 (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido en directo)

