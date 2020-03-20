Las series Grey's Anatomy y The Resident donan equipos médicos para ayudar en la lucha contra el coronavirus
Todos contribuimos para detener esta pandemia
Los hospitales del mundo se encuentran colapsados con personas contagiadas del coronavirus COVID-19.
Los equipos y suplementos se han hecho insuficientes ante lo que la Organización Mundial de Salud ha catalogado de pandemia, por lo que los médicos de "televisión" salieron a la ayuda.
The Resident, un drama médico de FOX Networks, fue uno de los programas que lideró este cargo.
Según un Instagram publicado el 18 de marzo por la Dra. Karen Law, médica del Hospital Grady Memorial en Atlanta, el equipo detrás de The Resident envió suministros al hospital, incluyendo batas, máscaras y guantes.
Ella escribió en la publicación: "Ayer, tuve una discusión seria con los residentes sobre cómo, aunque los equipos médicos son bajos, es poco probable que llegue un envío mágico de máscaras. Y, sin embargo, llegó un envío mágico de máscaras, en forma de este gesto muy generoso".
Grey's Anatomy apoya
Del mismo modo, Grey's Anatomy y su serie paralela, Estación 19, enviaron ayuda.
"En la Estación 19, tuvimos la suerte de tener alrededor de 300 de las codiciadas máscaras N95 [que reducen la exposición a partículas en el aire de manera más efectiva que las máscaras quirúrgicas]".
"EEn Grey's Anatomy, tenemos muchas batas y guantes, que también estamos donando.
Todos estamos abrumados de gratitud por nuestros trabajadores de la salud durante este momento increíblemente difícil, y además de estas donaciones, estamos haciendo nuestra parte para ayudarlos al quedarse en casa".