Medellín vs. Millonarios: los embajadores no quieren ceder más terreno
Semestre bastante irregular en las toldas albiazules. Después de un inicio prometedor, llegaron los baches. Acumularon tres jornadas sin ganar (Atlético Nacional, Unión Magdalena e Independiente Santa Fe) y las alarmas se encendieron. De hecho, se habló de una posible salida de Jorge Luis Pinto. Sin embargo, el triunfo sobre Deportivo Pasto, en la anterior jornada, llamó a la calma. (Encuentre más abajo el link para Ver Independiente Medellín VS Millonarios GRATIS EN VIVO ONLINE Liga Águila Fecha 12)
Ahora, en el estadio Atanasio Girardot tienen la posibilidad de seguir por la senda de la victoria. Eso sí, no será nada fácil. El arribo de Aldo Bobadilla al banquillo del poderoso de la montaña le dio un nuevo aire al club. Prueba de ello es que, bajo su dirección, acumulan dos triunfos consecutivos (Once Caldas y Envigado).
Ver Independiente Medellín VS Millonarios GRATIS EN VIVO ONLINE Liga Águila Fecha 12
Día: 21 de septiembre
Hora: 5:00 p.m.
Canal: RCN Televisión (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)
Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido online)
