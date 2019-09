El vestido Ivanka Trump que fue diseñado por una colombiana

View this post on Instagram

This morning we launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs in Colombia. I was honored to meet the 1st participants – a dynamic group of 40 women entrepreneurs! These courageous women have all overcome significant hardship to be where they are today. Like Colombia, they are not looking backward, they are looking forward. These formidable women embody the spirit of the future, and I look forward to seeing your successes influence our world for the better. #WGDP