(FOTOS) Conozca la piscina de aguas termales que hay en el Nevado del Ruiz y de la que pocos saben.

View this post on Instagram

In the reserve there are unique and beautiful landscapes accompanied by diverse Wildlife, more than 69 species of birds of which 1 are endemic and 5 almost endemic.—yup, I put attention to the guide guy even though the hummingbirds where a huge distraction.😆 . . #hotspring #hotsprings #relax #travel #instagood #trip #onsen #spa #nature #colombia #travelgram #instatravel #hummingbirds #tbt #instatrip #instafood #insta_wakayama #wakayamagram #wakayamatrip #termalesdelruiz #travelphotography #passionpassport #adventure #Travel #naturephotography #photography #follow #art #dinner