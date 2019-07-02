Mujer cautiva Instagram con sus canas naturales
Esta mujer cautiva Instagram con sus canas naturales y prematuras.
Ella es Sara Eisenman, una escritora y neurocientífica de Arizona, Estados Unidos. Ha contado a varios medios cómo decidió dejar de tinturarse el cabello para lucir sus canas.
Aseguró que desde los 21 años le empezaron a salir canas prematuras. Encontró una solución en los tintes, pero rápidamente se dio cuenta que debía tinturárselo cada 15 días.
Por eso un día tomó la decisión de no volver a tinturarlo y usarlo natural.
“Aquí está mi versión del desafío del ‘envejecimiento’ que está dando vueltas. En primer lugar, no creo en el envejecimiento, y ciertamente no como algo negativo. Creo en cobrar vida, celebrar la vida, la exploración, la activación y la autorrevelación activa. En la imagen de la izquierda acababa de dar a luz a mi segundo hijo Abe y lo tenía entre mis brazos justo fuera del marco. Era una madre absolutamente agotada, todavía tratando de ser todo para todas las personas, todavía tratando de ‘encajar’ de tantas maneras”, escribió en una publicación.
Estas son algunas de sus fotos:
Here is my version of the ‘aging’ challenge that’s going around. First of all, I don’t believe in aging – and certainly not as a negative. I believe in coming alive, celebrating life, exploration, activation, and active self-revelation. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. that I shall live. And I believe it gets better and better and better. And so? It does. In the picture on the left, I had just given birth to my second child Abe and was holding him in my arms just out of frame. I was an absolutely depleted mom, still trying to be all things to all people, still trying to ‘fit in’ in so many ways. Still sending my daughter to the preschool where they fed her sensitive body goldfish crackers and Oreos that made her sick, still trying to be friends with all the cliquey moms even though I was nothing like them and they did not really like me even when I tried. Still trying to keep the sparkling silver roots at bay (I had my hair colored JUST before the delivery of my son so I’d have no tell tale signs in the announcement photos). Still trying to buy into the American dream of the nuclear family with the house and the car, while Daddy went off to work all week, chained to his desk and his phone and narcissist bosses who were never satisfied, leaving me exhausted and overwhelmed at home with a high need toddler and a newborn. Still trying to suppress or “move on” from my childhood trauma, which had left me severely fractured and afraid of my own self. And most of all, the Goddess was still rising rising within me, relentlessly calling me to a destiny I both desired and feared more than anything; and who would stop at nothing to take me through the dangerous territory of my own soul, to the wild abandon of freedom. And there I am, in the picture on the right. Hi! ❤ Sorry to write a book, but I really did write a book – three of them in fact, since then. With many more to come and so much more destiny yet to unfold. Did I mention? I don’t really believe in aging. I believe in coming ever more fully alive ❤ (p.s. In every single one of these that I’ve seen, everyone looks more present, grounded, radiant and alive in the after pic, though beautiful in both ❤ )
The last year and a half of #healing my severe #dissociation and #ptsd (caused by my childhood #abuse) looked exactly like physical #therapy in which I had to (RE)learn how to be in a #body, how to hold my head up, how to see through my own eyes, how to walk, :::literally::: (as in, I went through stages in this where I literally could not hold up my head, see or walk). 🕊 It culminated in a "boot camp" where I had to face my fears of being in a body and do scary things like #climb peaks, #swim in cold wild waters, and #run races to vow (to myself) that I WOULD stand and fight for my rite to be in this body. 🕊 There were many times in this I thought I would literally die. IT WAS, and still is, *INTENSE* – though I become less and less afraid every time I choose myself, and #presence, and #love. 🕊 Almost no one ever tells you that healing #trauma will be physical AF, and that talk therapy and psych meds may well be ineffectual at best and deleterious at worst in this process. 🕊 IT'S ABOUT THE BODY AND BEING IN IT, and standing – literally – for THAT. 🕊 Truly understanding this makes it SO much easier to get better and places a realistic context and healing framework around the whole experience. 🕊 If you are healing from trauma, #EMBODIMENT is the key 🔑
In my continuing quest to demonstrate to #women everywhere (including myself 🙃 ) that we can look and feel #beautiful at all ages using #natural ingredients provided by our amazing Mama #Earth, this is an example of a super quick, product free morning #glowup. 🕊 I jumped in the #bath to activate my lymphatic system, enough to break a sweat while implementing a quick #breast and armpit massage to encourage #flow. Be sure to drink plenty of #springwater in this process! 🕊 I then simply placed a teaspoon of coconut sugar in my hand with an equal amount of almond oil, rubbed the two together and massaged into my #face in a gentle but invigorating scrub to #exfoliate and #hydrate my #skin. 🕊 Following the bath I brushed my #teeth with #manukahoney which naturally contains hydrogen peroxide and potent #antibacterial agents, whitening and resetting the flora balance of the teeth and mouth. You can then choose to do some swishing with the #honey, similar to #oilpulling, to further cleanse the mouth. Be sure to spit and not swallow the saliva from pulling to #purify the mouth and #body! 🕊 I finished by exfoliating my #lips manually with my #tootbrush and these are my results! 🕊 No makeup, no filter and in this case, no products! Just a few things you can keep in your cupboard to #feedyourface and #loveyourself every single day. 🕊 It's that simple 🙌🙌🌈🌈 Have a blessed day everyone! #over40 #naturalbeauty #skincare #haircare #silverhair #ageless ♥️♥️♥️
