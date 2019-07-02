Mujer cautiva Instagram con sus canas naturales

View this post on Instagram

Here is my version of the ‘aging’ challenge that’s going around. First of all, I don’t believe in aging – and certainly not as a negative. I believe in coming alive, celebrating life, exploration, activation, and active self-revelation. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. that I shall live. And I believe it gets better and better and better. And so? It does. In the picture on the left, I had just given birth to my second child Abe and was holding him in my arms just out of frame. I was an absolutely depleted mom, still trying to be all things to all people, still trying to ‘fit in’ in so many ways. Still sending my daughter to the preschool where they fed her sensitive body goldfish crackers and Oreos that made her sick, still trying to be friends with all the cliquey moms even though I was nothing like them and they did not really like me even when I tried. Still trying to keep the sparkling silver roots at bay (I had my hair colored JUST before the delivery of my son so I’d have no tell tale signs in the announcement photos). Still trying to buy into the American dream of the nuclear family with the house and the car, while Daddy went off to work all week, chained to his desk and his phone and narcissist bosses who were never satisfied, leaving me exhausted and overwhelmed at home with a high need toddler and a newborn. Still trying to suppress or “move on” from my childhood trauma, which had left me severely fractured and afraid of my own self. And most of all, the Goddess was still rising rising within me, relentlessly calling me to a destiny I both desired and feared more than anything; and who would stop at nothing to take me through the dangerous territory of my own soul, to the wild abandon of freedom. And there I am, in the picture on the right. Hi! ❤ Sorry to write a book, but I really did write a book – three of them in fact, since then. With many more to come and so much more destiny yet to unfold. Did I mention? I don’t really believe in aging. I believe in coming ever more fully alive ❤ (p.s. In every single one of these that I’ve seen, everyone looks more present, grounded, radiant and alive in the after pic, though beautiful in both ❤ )