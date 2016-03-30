Halle Berry debuta en Instagram con sugerente foto

Hi everyone. Welcome! Today is a very exciting day for me... I'm looking forward to sharing our world through images that reflect my emotions and perceptions. I am in awe of photography and its ability to capture and reflect this extraordinary world that we live in. I'm excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation and bring you joy. ❤ Halle

