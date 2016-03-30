Halle Berry debuta en Instagram con sugerente foto

Hi everyone. Welcome! Today is a very exciting day for me... I'm looking forward to sharing our world through images that reflect my emotions and perceptions. I am in awe of photography and its ability to capture and reflect this extraordinary world that we live in. I'm excited to share with you my love of nature, the arts, fashion and much more in the hopes that the images will inspire, promote conversation and bring you joy. ❤ Halle
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) 29 de marzo de 2016
Halle Berry debutó en redes sociales y lo hizo con una sensual fotografía.
La oscarizada actriz ya tiene cuenta en Twitter e Instagram. ¿Su primera publicación? Una foto en topless. además acompañó a la imagen con el siguiente texto: “Hola a todos”.
En su cuenta de Twitter, la actriz también escribió que quiere compartir su mundo a través de imágenes.
A horas de abrir sus cuentas en Twitter e Instagram, Halle Berry ya sumas más de 36 mil seguidores en la primera red y 176 mil en la segunda.
La actriz ganó el Oscar en 2001 por la película “Monster’s Ball”.
Aquí podemos ver el antes y después de Berry. Se ve igualita, ¿no creen?