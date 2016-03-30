Halle Berry debuta en Instagram con sugerente foto

Suscribete a WhatsApp Read Metro
Por Viviana Ortiz
  • 1998 Foto: Getty Images
  • 1999 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2000 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2001 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2003 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2003 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2004 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2006 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2006 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2008 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2008 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2009 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2010 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2011 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2012 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2013 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2014 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2015 Foto: Getty Images
  • 2016 Foto: Getty Images

Publicidad

Halle Berry debutó en redes sociales y lo hizo con una sensual fotografía.

La oscarizada actriz ya tiene cuenta en Twitter e Instagram. ¿Su primera publicación? Una foto en topless. además acompañó a la imagen con el siguiente texto: “Hola a todos”.

En su cuenta de Twitter, la actriz también escribió que quiere compartir su mundo a través de imágenes.  

A horas de abrir sus cuentas en Twitter e Instagram, Halle Berry ya sumas más de 36 mil seguidores en la primera red y 176 mil en la segunda.

La actriz ganó el Oscar en 2001 por la película “Monster’s Ball”.  

Aquí podemos ver el antes y después de Berry. Se ve igualita, ¿no creen?

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo