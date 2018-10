It's this time of year again!! @si_swimsuit on stands today!😃 thank you @mj_day @darciebaum and @ja_neyney for including me for the second year in a row!! Photo by @fredericpinet Body paint by the amazing @joannegair

A photo posted by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Feb 15, 2016 at 8:33am PST