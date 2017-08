The Real Martians: Estos son los esfuerzos de la NASA para llegar a Marte

Another series of image frames linked together to create 'video' from Mars. As of Sol 355 (17-July-2013), Curiosity has driven 1km/0.62mi on the surface of Mars and has accomplished its main objective of finding evidence of an ancient wet environment that had conditions favorable for microbial life. #Curiosity's next major destination is the lower layers of Mount Sharp (Aeolis Mons) about 8km/5mi from its current location.

