Se dejaron crecer la barba y los confundieron con terroristas de Estado Islámico

⚔ BEARDED VILLAINS ⚔ This is @beardedvillains_sweden Photo by @jasonmellstrom Proud of our Swedish Chapter looking sharp! who just hosted our flag which travels the world from chapter to chapter. In the middle of controversy with World News We stand strong changing stereotypes. These fine gentlemen were mistaken by Terrorists. And as the news reported it was an obvious misunderstanding yet victims of facial profiling. • CNN News "The Bearded Villains could not be further from the aims of a terrorist group" • GQ "Bearded Villains Having a beard is every man's god-given grooming right" • ESQUIRE "They are called Bearded Villains but they are actually pretty nice guys" • THE HUFFINGTON POST "People are so quick in their judging" Today thousands of people around the world got to see how Bearded Villains are here to change a huge stereotype. Let this be a lesson to the world , DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER, OR A MAN BY HIS BEARD.
⚔ BEARDED VILLAINS ⚔ WE COMB IN PEACE. Here is the photo of the Swedish police officers who showed up at the photoshoot of the fine gentlemen of @beardedvillains_sweden Chapter as concerned citizens thought these good looking bearded brothers were a Terrorist group. Now worldwide newscasters and people all over the world have taken notice on how bad "Facial Profiling" can be for a bearded brother. Let this be a lesson: DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER, OR A MAN BY HIS BEARD. ( Google : Bearded Villains News ) Photo by one of our members who was part of this event @asastenstrom1
Un grupo autodenominado “Villanos barbados” (Bearded Villains) se vio involucrado en problemas con la policia. ¿Su “delito”? Se les acusaba de ser militantes de Estado Islámico, solamente por tener largas barbas y ondear una bandera negra.
La confusión se dio en Suecia, cuando el grupo se reunió para una sesión de fotos en las ruinas del castillo de Braehus. En ese momento, un automovilista los vio y llamó a la policía, pues pensó que eran militantes del grupo terrorista que controla regiones en Siria e Irak y que ha amenazado con atacar a Europa.
Después de una hora en la sesión de fotos, la policía llegó. “Al principio pensé que estábamos bloqueando algún sitio turístico o que venían para una revisión de rutina. Pero no. Nos dijeron que recibieron una llamada de alguien que nos confundió con terroristas”, explicó John Ekeblad, integrante del grupo a medios locales.
“Ser confundido con un terrorista es deprimente, porque significa que las personas juzgan muy rápido. Ven una barba y una bandera negra con letras blancas y piensan que somos ISIS”, añadió.
