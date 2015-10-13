Se dejaron crecer la barba y los confundieron con terroristas de Estado Islámico

⚔ BEARDED VILLAINS ⚔ This is @beardedvillains_sweden Photo by @jasonmellstrom Proud of our Swedish Chapter looking sharp! who just hosted our flag which travels the world from chapter to chapter. In the middle of controversy with World News We stand strong changing stereotypes. These fine gentlemen were mistaken by Terrorists. And as the news reported it was an obvious misunderstanding yet victims of facial profiling. • CNN News "The Bearded Villains could not be further from the aims of a terrorist group" • GQ "Bearded Villains Having a beard is every man's god-given grooming right" • ESQUIRE "They are called Bearded Villains but they are actually pretty nice guys" • THE HUFFINGTON POST "People are so quick in their judging" Today thousands of people around the world got to see how Bearded Villains are here to change a huge stereotype. Let this be a lesson to the world , DON'T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER, OR A MAN BY HIS BEARD. The proud Bearded Villains on this photo are : @nagarebozhi (Captain) @thebeardedoak (Captain) @bearded_mastr @jonte75 - Original @mack_the_beard @intelligentmonkey @danielwth @freeradical666 @p_jonsson @sullanos @valleess_85 @ludderocker @criistopher @Glasmongo @calaas @hamza_elhousami @herrsvartskaegg @jimmysvard @Beardzerk @thebeardedaxe @jonaspsblomgren @kaptenredbeard @belakor79 @moussaelmasriii @ninotroncoso @fredrikhasselqvist @kristopheronegard @jansson29

