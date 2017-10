Daniel Rodríguez: La historia del hombre que pasó de la guerra a la NFL

6 years ago, 3 weeks after my involvement in one of the bloodiest battles in Afghanistan. Jason Witten, @vernondavis85, Joe Thomas, and Mario Williams all came to my remote FOB Bostic on a USO tour. They took their time and risked their safety to take pictures and sign autographs for us soldiers who wanted one. I have never had a chance to thank any of them since that day, but I plan on shaking Mr. Written's hand and letting him know what that meant to me, so many years ago. Tomorrow I will be practing against the #cowboys and it's crazy to me how some things work out..

