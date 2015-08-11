Kim Kardashian se desnuda para demostrar su embarazo

First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜
Kim Kardashian está cansada de que la acusen de fingir su embarazo…
Por lo que a través de sus redes sociales aclaró de manera contundente estos rumores.
La estrelle televisiva publicó una foto desnuda donde deja ver su embarazo, con un mensaje en el que es contundente: “Sí está esperando un niño y no está fingiendo”.