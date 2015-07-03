Plutón sorprende a la NASA con extraños "puntos" en su superficie
New Pluto images from our New Horizons spacecraft show two very different faces of the mysterious dwarf planet, one with a series of intriguing spots along the equator that are evenly spaced. Each of the spots is about 300 miles in diameter, with a surface area that's roughly the size of the state of Missouri. Scientists have yet to see anything quite like the dark spots; their presence has piqued the interest of the New Horizons science team, due to the remarkable consistency in their spacing and size. While the origin of the spots is a mystery for now, the answer may be revealed as the spacecraft continues its approach - July 14 is the flyby - to the mysterious dwarf planet. Image Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI #nasa #newhorizons #pluto #plutoflyby #science
Come Fly with New Horizons on its Approach to Pluto: Images from New Horizons show the view from aboard the spacecraft closes in on the Pluto system for a July 14 flyby. This time-lapse approach movie was made from images from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) camera aboard New Horizons spacecraft taken between May 28 and June 25, 2015. During that time the spacecraft distance to Pluto decreased almost threefold, from about 35 million miles to 14 million miles (56 million kilometers to 22 million kilometers). The images show Pluto and its largest moon, Charon, growing in apparent size as New Horizons closes in. As it rotates, Pluto displays a strongly contrasting surface dominated by a bright northern hemisphere, with a discontinuous band of darker material running along the equator. Charon has a dark polar region, and there are indications of brightness variations at lower latitudes. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute #nasa #apl #space #newhorizons #pluto #plutoflyby #science
Hace 85 años, el 18 de febrero de 1930, el mundo científico descubrió la existencia de un planeta enano, al que decidieron llamar Plutón. Ahora, por primera vez una sonda espacial logra mostrar las imágenes más claras de este objeto, hecho que sorprende a la investigadores.
La sonda espacial New Horizons, de la NASA, tomó un par de fotografías en las que se puede apreciar Plutón a color. En las imágenes sorprende una serie de cuatro puntos oscuros, los cuales están alineados en el ecuador de Plutón, sin conocer hasta el momento qué podría ser.
Este descubrimiento recuerda a los puntos brillantes descubiertos en el planeta enano Ceres, descubiertos recientemente. Los científicos continúan las investigaciones al respecto.
Sin duda alguna, el espacio seguirá guardando inumerables misterios. Uno de los principales estudiosos del momento, el astronauta Scott Kelly, lo sabe muy bien.
Kelly es parte del experimento “Un año en el espacio”, donde se comprobará cómo afecta a los astronautas pasar el doble del tiempo máximo permitido en el espacio.
