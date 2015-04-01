HarryGotArrested: ¿Se dejaron engañar? Aquí los memes que provocó esta broma

Entro a twitter y harry fue arrestado
yo tipo:
–
#HarryGotArrested pic.twitter.com/wbEeFjrJ5S
— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@BCH4RRY) abril 1, 2015
#HarryGotArrested por matarnos con su hermosa sonrisa! pic.twitter.com/aINh941kkP
— LOUIS ALMIGHTY (@_NiallerMyLove_) abril 1, 2015
Cuando recién llegas y lees el ht #HarryGotArrested pic.twitter.com/RcwXpkQFoV
— zaynmalik1D (@karinacontrs_1D) abril 1, 2015
#HarryGotArrested Cuando vistes el TT por priner vez pic.twitter.com/qV59EHn0x2
— MISS VENEZUELA (@NiallPapiHoran) abril 1, 2015
cuando vi el hashtag #HarryGotArrested cuando me entere que era una broma pic.twitter.com/rmEEX55iMs
— ZaynILoveYouAlways (@ScarlenyA) abril 1, 2015
Harry Syles, integrante de “One Direction” no fue arrestado. El hashtag #HarryGotArrested, solo fue parte de el “April Fools´Day” o el día de las bromas o de los inocentes, que se celebra hoy en Estados Unidos.
Sin embargo, esto no impidió que algunas de las fans fueran engañadas y convirtieran #HarryGotArrested en tendencia en Twitter.
Así que no hay de qué preocuparse: el ídolo adolescente está libre y no es culpable de nada, bueno tal vez de divertirnos con los ingeniosos memes que se han creado.
¿Ustedes cayeron en la broma de que Harry había sido detenido?
En la galería podrán encontrar las divertidas imágenes que circulan en Internet.