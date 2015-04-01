#HarryGotArrested: ¿Se dejaron engañar? Aquí los memes que provocó esta broma

Suscribete a WhatsApp Read Metro
Por Viviana Ortiz
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter
  • Foto: Twitter

Publicidad

Harry Syles, integrante de “One Direction” no fue arrestado. El hashtag #HarryGotArrested, solo fue parte de el “April Fools´Day” o el día de las bromas o de los inocentes, que se celebra hoy en Estados Unidos. 

Sin embargo, esto no impidió que algunas de las fans fueran engañadas y convirtieran #HarryGotArrested en tendencia en Twitter. 

Así que no hay de qué preocuparse: el ídolo adolescente está libre y no es culpable de nada, bueno tal vez de divertirnos con los ingeniosos memes que se han creado. 

¿Ustedes cayeron en la broma de que Harry había sido detenido?

En la galería podrán encontrar las divertidas imágenes que circulan en Internet. 

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo