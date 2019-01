Kim Kardashian está cansada de la imagen de su mamá

After spending an amazing morning at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast, and while I was in my car and hadn't even gotten home yet, my LOVELY daughter @kimkardashian sent me this delightful email after she apparently saw my picture online...so I wanted to share with you her special holiday cheer. #ithoughtilookedfab #cantdoanythingrightlol

