This will probably make @danbilzerian more famous but I really don't care. He got kicked out of a famous Miami nightclub last night for assaulting a woman. This idiot kicked a woman in the face like it was no big deal. It's sad when you think you're invincible to society. To all you #danbilzerian worshipers thanks for the support. It's obvious Fake Equis is a Ravens fan. #RayRice -- I heard the girl called the police and this American hero ran before the cops showed up. Classy right @steveaoki

A video posted by Nik Richie (@nikrichie) on Dec 7, 2014 at 7:28am PST