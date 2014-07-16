Usuarios de internet se burlan del nuevo video de Paris Hilton

Por Raquel Lopez
Gracias al nuevo video de Paris Hilton, que me demostró que hay algo peor que estudiar para la barra.

No sé cómo terminé viendo el video nuevo de Paris Hilton y, para ser honestos, no tengo idea de qué acabo de ver, pero esto pasó:

En su nuevo video, Paris Hilton acaricia a un unicornio con amor, bajo un arcoiris. Creo que ahora abandonaré la internet para siempre.

Y mis oídos continúan sangrando #¿porquéregresaste? #ParisHilton

Paris Hilton retoma su carrera musical con su nuevo sencillo titulado Come Alive. La canción viene acompañada por un video donde la famosa heredera posa disfrazada de hada, de ángel, y parada al lado de un unicornio al final de un arcoiris. Pueden ver el video a continuación:

En una entrevista sobre el significado del clip, Hilton explicó a JustJared.com: “Quería que fuera algo muy mágico, etéreo y lleno de fantasía. Por eso quería que hubiera en un unicornio porque creo que son criaturas mágicas y hermosas”.

¿Qué opinó el público? Aquí pueden ver algunas reacciones:

