¡No es algo tan frecuente! Una mujer de 51 años de edad, llamada Julie Loving, decidió ayudar a su hija con problemas de fertilidad para que pudiera traer al mundo a su primer hijo.
Según informó el medio de comunicación Today, Julie vio durante muchos años a su hija, Breanna Lockwood, luchar contra la infertilidad. Tanto así, que sufrió cuatro transferencias fallidas, dos abortos espontáneos y un embarazo ectópico.
Ante lo que estaba sucediendo en la vida de Breanna, quien tiene 29 años, la joven comenzó a pensar junto a su esposo Aaron en usar un portador gestacional. Sin embargo, "la mayoría de los estadounidenses no pueden pagarlo", señaló al respecto el doctor Brian Kaplan de Fertility Centers of Illinois, quien indicó que el costo puede llegar a los 100 dólares.
Explíquemelo de nuevo: madre está embarazada de su primer nieto
View this post on Instagram
I just want to to say we are absolutely overwhelmed with the love and kind words we have received! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Never in a million years did I expect to receive so many touching messages, from all of the world, of women struggling with infertility and loss. 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 1 in 8 couples 7.4 million people Someone you know 𝒮𝑜𝓂𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝓂𝑒 Don’t be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others.
No obstante, el monto mencionado anteriormente era un gran problema para la pareja, pues no tenían dicho presupuesto. Frente a esto, la mujer sintió desazón inevitable el cual fue compartido con su madre Julie, quien inmediatamente se conmovió y decidió ofrecerles su ayuda.
"Estaba realmente triste. Sabía que quería ayudar, pero seguí diciendo que no", expresó la hija. Sin embargo, la madre siguió insistiendo, y cuando ambas mujeres fueron a un control; al cual no pudo asistir el esposo de joven, recalcó que quería ser la portadora de su nieto.
"Mi reacción inmediata fue: 'esto no es algo bueno'. Normalmente, una portadora gestacional debe tener menos de 40 años, pero en medicina hay que mirar a un individuo y personalizarlo", sostuvo el médico.
Pese a esto, todos los exámenes determinaron que Julie estaba en perfectas condiciones para ser la portadora de su nieto mediante inseminación artificial.
Explíquemelo de nuevo: madre está embarazada de su primer nieto
View this post on Instagram
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol… I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity … I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography
¡A la perfección!
Actualmente Loving tiene 35 semanas de embarazo, y aseguró que "todo ha sido perfecto". "Ha sido un embarazo de libro de texto", afirmó.
La hija ha mostrado la evolución del estado de su madre en su cuenta de Instagram. Red social en la que escribió que "el mayor apoyo en mi vida nos está dando nuestra mayor bendición. ¡Mi hermosa mamá está embarazada de su primer nieto, Aaron (esposo de Breanna) y mi hijo biológico, como portador gestacional!"
Explíquemelo de nuevo: madre está embarazada de su primer nieto
MÁS NOTICIAS DE COLOMBIA Y EL MUNDO, AQUÍ
Siga aquí a Publimetro en Google News