Un profesor le llama la atención a una alumna por amamantar a su hijo en plena clase

Los internautas no han dejado de comentar. Marcella Mares es una estudiante de la universidad de California, Estados Unidos, y madre de una bebé de 10 meses. Ella, igual que una enorme parte de la población mundial, cursa sus clases de forma virtual debido a la pandemia.
En la adaptación de esta normalidad, la madre hace pocas semanas recibió un correo de uno de los docentes, en el cual le informaban sobre una nueva regla que deberían acatar los estudiantes: mantener la cámara encendida y el micrófono durante las clases dictadas por zoom.
Frente a esto Mares no tenía ningún problema, sin embargo, decidió escribirle al profesor para aclararle que, aunque estaba de acuerdo con la norma, apagaría la cámara mientras amamantara a su pequeña hija.
Aunque la estudiante presento una solución, el maestro respondió de una manera inesperada: “Eso no es lo que debes estar haciendo durante la clase. Hacelo en tu tiempo libre”, así lo escribió lo joven mediante una publicación en Instagram.
Un extenso texto y una fotografía suya amamantando a su pequeña, era la plataforma que funcionaba para publicar lo que había sucedido. Allí comento que, luego del intercambio de mensajes, en la siguiente clase el docente comento a todos los presentes que había recibido "un correo electrónico extraño” proveniente de una estudiante la cual quería hacer cosas “inapropiadas”.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
“Estaba molesta”, dijo a CNN. “No me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa”, agregó.
Frente a la indignación que sentía Mares, decidió apelar directamente a la directora de la institución Lorraine Smith. Producto de esto, y según medios locales, Smith se disculpó por las molestias y le confirmo que tenía derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento.
“Las mamás que dan el pecho y están tratando de hacer malabares entre la escuela, el trabajo y un bebé deben ser elogiadas, no menospreciadas ni humilladas”, expresó la joven.
