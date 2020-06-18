El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS) informó de un terremoto de magnitud 7,4 en Nueva Zelanda, puntualmente en las Islas de Kermadec, un pequeño archipiélago en el Océano Pacífico. Alerta en Nueva Zelanda por fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,4 .

Según las autoridades, el epicentro de ubicó a 10 kilómetros de profundidad y hasta el momento no se han informado de daños materiales y tampoco se emitieron alertas de tsunami.

Las islas Kermadec ubicadas entre Nueva Zelanda y Tonga, están deshabitadas, salvo el personal de una base meteorológica y de radio.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand.

