Alerta en Nueva Zelanda por fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,4

Por Publimetro Chile

El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS) informó de un terremoto de magnitud 7,4 en Nueva Zelanda, puntualmente en las Islas de Kermadec, un pequeño archipiélago en el Océano Pacífico. Alerta en Nueva Zelanda por fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,4 .

Según las autoridades, el epicentro de ubicó a 10 kilómetros de profundidad y hasta el momento no se han informado de daños materiales y tampoco se emitieron alertas de tsunami.

Las islas Kermadec ubicadas entre Nueva Zelanda y Tonga, están deshabitadas, salvo el personal de una base meteorológica y de radio.

