¡Tristeza mundial! Murió Tikiri, la elefante rescatada de la esclavitud en Sri Lanka

Someone recently compared Tikiri and Yai Boon (an elephant whom we rescued 2 months ago) as being in the same condition. That of course would be correct. If one were to compare them at a certain point, they both look rather skeletal, almost twins. There is a more compelling story to tell about an elephant's needs and the human heart. Yai Boon, when her owner saw that she could no longer work, he asked us to help rescue her. Tikiri clearly also could no longer work, but the owner had no regard for her welfare. Yai Boon was brought to a safe and restorative place, where she was put on a medical program to improve her burdened condition, her legs never to be chained again. Tikiri did receive some medical attention, largely due to the high profile given to her collapse at the festival. But her care largely remained the same. After rescue, Yai Boon remains in the public eye, open for all to see her remarkable recovery in only a short while. Tikiri was taken away from her unwanted exposure, and remains isolated. Yai Boon has gained 200 + kilograms in her 2 months stay with us, building strength in both mind and body. Soon Yai Boon will be introduced to some of our herd when her recovery time is sufficient, and she develops a clear interest in that exploration. For Tikiri, sadly her future remains somewhat bleak. One mandate of the animal advocate is that when you see an animal being abused, the truth must be spoken and intervention attempted. If the story is plain, it should not be twisted. Of what benefit to defend the one who causes distinct harm and try to exonerate them from any wrongdoing? The animal will remain abandoned in her suffering. To speak the truth, we may lose friends, but our voice stands fast to protect our beloved animals, achievements that we can be proud of, and our own dignity intact. **Petition in bio for Tikiiri** #SaveElephantFoundation #ElephantNature #SaveTikiiri #SriLanka #SaveElephants #BeKindToElephants