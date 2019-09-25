¡Tristeza mundial! Murió Tikiri, la elefante rescatada de la esclavitud en Sri Lanka
El mes pasado se conocieron fotos que evidenciaban desnutrición y maltrato, las cuales causaron indignación mundial.
Ya puede descansar en paz de toda la maldad causada por la avaricia del ser humano. Murió Tikiri, la elefante rescatada de la esclavitud en Sri Lanka.
Conmoción mundial causaron en agosto las imágenes de una anciana elefanta de 70 años que era obligada a participar de festividades budistas, en donde tenía que caminar varios kilómetros.
Tikiri fue una de las 60 elefantes que marcharon en el festival de diez días de Perahera. También, había sido utilizada durante la mayor parte de su vida para llevar a los turistas a trekking y otras procesiones religiosas en Sri Lanka, según la Fundación Save the Elephant.
Debido a su edad y al poco cuidado, el animal estaba desnutrido. Eso enfureció a agrupaciones y a personas de los cinco continentes que, luego de una campaña de concientización, consiguieron su libertad.
La ONG tailandesa que luchó para lograr su liberación, ha expresado su "tristeza y alivio" tras la muerte de Tikiri.
El pobre animal pasó su vida sometida a condiciones de esclavitud. Cada año tenía que caminar varios kilómetros entre ruido, humo y pirotecnia durante las noches que dura el festival budista Perahera, en el que se adorna a los elefantes con coloridos adornos como parte de la tradición local.
Safe Elephant Foundation en un comunicado manifestó: "Que el duro trabajo fuera su vida, y no la libertad, nos obliga a comprometernos con los que aún sufren. Que no lográsemos ayudarla antes de que sus ojos se cerrasen eternamente nos trae un renovado coraje, y nos recuerda la responsabilidad de encontrar un refugio seguro para todos los gigantes cautivos bajo el yugo del hombre. Lo que deseábamos para Tikiri, aunque fueran sólo unos pocos días de libertad con amor y cariño, lo exigiremos para otros".
Aquí puede ver quién fue Tikiri desde la redes de la Fundación Save the Elephant:
View this post on Instagram
Someone recently compared Tikiri and Yai Boon (an elephant whom we rescued 2 months ago) as being in the same condition. That of course would be correct. If one were to compare them at a certain point, they both look rather skeletal, almost twins. There is a more compelling story to tell about an elephant's needs and the human heart. Yai Boon, when her owner saw that she could no longer work, he asked us to help rescue her. Tikiri clearly also could no longer work, but the owner had no regard for her welfare. Yai Boon was brought to a safe and restorative place, where she was put on a medical program to improve her burdened condition, her legs never to be chained again. Tikiri did receive some medical attention, largely due to the high profile given to her collapse at the festival. But her care largely remained the same. After rescue, Yai Boon remains in the public eye, open for all to see her remarkable recovery in only a short while. Tikiri was taken away from her unwanted exposure, and remains isolated. Yai Boon has gained 200 + kilograms in her 2 months stay with us, building strength in both mind and body. Soon Yai Boon will be introduced to some of our herd when her recovery time is sufficient, and she develops a clear interest in that exploration. For Tikiri, sadly her future remains somewhat bleak. One mandate of the animal advocate is that when you see an animal being abused, the truth must be spoken and intervention attempted. If the story is plain, it should not be twisted. Of what benefit to defend the one who causes distinct harm and try to exonerate them from any wrongdoing? The animal will remain abandoned in her suffering. To speak the truth, we may lose friends, but our voice stands fast to protect our beloved animals, achievements that we can be proud of, and our own dignity intact. **Petition in bio for Tikiiri** #SaveElephantFoundation #ElephantNature #SaveTikiiri #SriLanka #SaveElephants #BeKindToElephants
A HUNGRY GOD🐘
A 70-year-old elephant, whose SKIN-AND-BONES ☠️ APPEARANCE HAS CALLED ON ANIMALS ACTIVISTS to take…
Posted by Tourist Trap on Wednesday, August 14, 2019
MÁS NOTICIAS DEL MUNDO AQUÍ