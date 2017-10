Así reaccionó un hombre que transitaba por el puente de cristal y este se quebró

"Broken glass" special effects on a glass bridge along a cliff in North #China's #Hebei Province makes tourists wonder about safety issueChina's passion for glass-bottomed walkways has reached a new level as one scenic spot is deliberately making the see-through panels crack at over 3,800 feet high. Located at Hebei Province, the East Taiheng Glasswalk measures 266 metres (872 ft) long and 2 metres (6.6 ft) wide. With the help of sensors and special effects, the glass floor would appear to shatter as the tourists walk on them to make the visitors' journey more exciting.The cracks on the walkway is one of the features of the attraction, along with surround sound effect and light decorations.There are infrared sensor installed near the end of the walkway to detect any human movement in order to present the cracking effect on the glass.However, some tourists started to wonder how safe the bridge actually it. What is it really breaks? what measures do they have? Staff members there responded that all precautionary measures have been checked daily to make sure all tourists can enjoy the walk.

Posted by People's Daily, China on Monday, October 9, 2017