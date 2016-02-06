Dejó su trabajo y lleva 5 años viajando por el mundo

Yesterday, we began our hike at 5am to trek the back route to the Stairway to Heaven. It was one of the most challenging hikes I've ever done. I snapped this just before we reached the clouds along Moanalua Ridge. We started in the distance where you can barely make out the city. Thanks to my friend @itsinstagar, we had a local's knowledge of the trail. I definitely wouldn't suggest trying this hike without experience OR the help of someone who has done it before. We started in the dark with nothing more than head lamps to light our way. Most of the trail, we relied on our crampons (spikes that attach to your shoes) as we struggled through ankle deep mud. At times, the trail narrowed to only a foot wide with steep drop-offs of more than 1,000 ft on both sides. The most dangerous part of this hike is the weather. We were blessed with nearly perfect weather despite the nonstop rain here in Oahu. But, rain, heavy fog, powerful wind and even hail can occur at the peak. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Be sure to #gofollow my friend @itsinstagar for incredible photos around the island and from yesterday's hike to Haiku Stairs! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #stairwaytoheaven #haikustairs #oahu #hawaii #beautifuldestinations #naketplanet @gopro #goprogirls

