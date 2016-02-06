Dejó su trabajo y lleva 5 años viajando por el mundo
Lleva más de 30 países vistados
Yesterday, we began our hike at 5am to trek the back route to the Stairway to Heaven. It was one of the most challenging hikes I've ever done. I snapped this just before we reached the clouds along Moanalua Ridge. We started in the distance where you can barely make out the city. Thanks to my friend @itsinstagar, we had a local's knowledge of the trail. I definitely wouldn't suggest trying this hike without experience OR the help of someone who has done it before. We started in the dark with nothing more than head lamps to light our way. Most of the trail, we relied on our crampons (spikes that attach to your shoes) as we struggled through ankle deep mud. At times, the trail narrowed to only a foot wide with steep drop-offs of more than 1,000 ft on both sides. The most dangerous part of this hike is the weather. We were blessed with nearly perfect weather despite the nonstop rain here in Oahu. But, rain, heavy fog, powerful wind and even hail can occur at the peak. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Be sure to #gofollow my friend @itsinstagar for incredible photos around the island and from yesterday's hike to Haiku Stairs! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #stairwaytoheaven #haikustairs #oahu #hawaii #beautifuldestinations #naketplanet @gopro #goprogirls
Romantic swims with strays #soloenpanama 😂😂😂 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I don't know why but, throughout my travels, I've had a weird "Snow White" effect on stray / wild animals. While shooting a video campaign with @copaairlines in the San Blas islands of Panama, this little lady wouldn't leave my side! This spot was just as dreamy in person as it looks and I can't imagine anyone I'd rather have been there with! 🐶❤️ •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #panama #panamastyle #dogsofinstagram #weeklyfluff
Sorry mom! 🙈 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Shortly after the most terrifying cable car experience in my life, @tysontravel and I decided to take on one of the world's most dangerous hikes. We made our way around a cliff edge along a rickety wooden plank not more than a foot wide. Often times, I had to rely on my balance as I scaled the actual mountain, placing my feet in small holes carved out of the rock face. The scariest part wasn't that the plank was the only thing between me and a 5,000 ft drop- it was the insane amount of people crossing in both directions along it- often times taking off BOTH of their safety lines to get around people. It was absolute insanity. This photo still makes my stomach drop! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #china #travel #huashan
En el mundo existen personas que sueñan con dejar sus trabajos para poder viajar por el mundo. Pero a diferencia de la mayoría Kiersten, Rich decidió hacerlo.
En 2011, la joven de California decidió dejar atrás su trabajo corporativo relacionado con las finanzas y fue en busca de bellos destinos.
Desde que tomó esa decisión, ya son casi 5 años que ella pasa sus días explorando países extranjeros documentándolos mediante su blog “The Blonde Abroad” y su cuenta de Instagram, herramientas digitales que le ayudan a sustentar algunos de sus viajes.
Aunque no todo fue fácil, ya que durante dos años trabajó gratis. Sin embargo, ahora oficinas de turismo, centros turísticos o agencias de viajes se acercan a ella para promover algún destino.
Hasta el momento, Rich ha logrado conocer 50 países y no tiene planes de detenerse, de acuerdo con información del portal “Daily Mail”.
En sus fotografías siempre presume su piel bronceada y su larga cabellera. Se le suele ver en lugares exóticos .
En sus destinos recorridos se encuentran países latinoamericanos, como Panamá.
Rich, de 27 años, tiene más de 120 mil fans en Instagram.