FOTOS: Skid Robot, el grafitero que "pinta" los sueños de los vagabundos

Ben was released from the #hospital with no #shoes. He was unable to walk as a result of being shot in the back and eventually the hospital booted him on the #street like so many others. I offered him a #meal but he declined, instead he asked for #paper#pencils#pens so that he can #write and #draw. He said he really liked the #art and use to draw himself I had a #sketchbook that was fairly new and a few pens and markers I was able to give him on the spot along with a lil #money so he can eat later…#helpthepoor#feedtheneedy#savehumanity#skidrobot #grimey#dtla#losangeles#streetart

