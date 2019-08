Aprenda la forma de conseguir una calificación 5 estrellas en Uber

View this post on Instagram

All surfer and photographer Adam Bartoshesky, known to most as @captainbarto, wants to do after a long flight is keep moving. So, he joined #UberRewards. Now, with priority pickups, he gets the first available ride at most airports.⁣ ⁣ “As a Platinum Tier member, features like priority pickups at most airports mean less time waiting after a long surf trip and more time hanging with my homies.”⁣ ⁣ 📷: Uber Partner @captainbarto