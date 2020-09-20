Siga aquí todos los ganadores de esta ceremonia, que celebra lo más destacado de la televisión hollywoodense. Encuentre aquí la lista de todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2020.
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor guion para una serie de comedia
- The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
- The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)"
- Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” (GANADOR)
- What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”
- What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”
- What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”
Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2020
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
- Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”
- Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”
- Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (GANADOR)
- Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”
- The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie de comedia
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
- What We Do In the Shadows
Mejor película de televisión
- Bad Education (GANADORA)
- American Son
- Dolly Parton
- El Camino: Una Película de Breaking Bad
- Unbrekeable Kimmy Schmiddt: Kimmy vs the reverend
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Regina King, Watchmen (GANADORA)
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (GANADOR)
Mejor guion para una serie limitada, una película o un especial dramático
- Mrs. America, “Shirley”
- Normal People, “Episode 3”
- Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
- Unorthodox, “Part One”
- Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (GANADOR)
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (GANADOR)
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Mejor guion para una serie limitada, una película o un especial dramático
- Mrs. America, “Shirley”
- Normal People, “Episode 3”
- Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
- Unorthodox, “Part One” (GANADOR)
- Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película
- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (GANADORA)
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
- Jean Smart, Watchmen
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America